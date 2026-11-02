Israel’s newly elected Knesset to hold inaugural session on Nov. 10

Israel's newly elected Knesset will hold its inaugural session on Nov. 10, during which lawmakers will be sworn in and elect a parliamentary speaker, the parliament announced Monday.

In a statement, the Knesset said the opening session would begin at 4 pm local time (1400 GMT), with President Isaac Herzog and other guests of honor in attendance.

The announcement follows last Tuesday's parliamentary elections, which failed to produce a clear majority in the 120-member legislature.

According to preliminary results, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc secured 53 seats, while opposition parties won 48 and Arab parties obtained 19.

At least 61 seats are required to secure a parliamentary majority.

The official election results are expected to be announced Wednesday.

During the inaugural session, all newly elected and returning lawmakers will take the oath of allegiance to Israel, according to the Knesset statement.

The parliament said its first task would be to elect a speaker from among its members.

The opposition Change bloc, led by former army chief Gadi Eisenkot, is seeking to replace incumbent Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a member of Netanyahu's Likud party.

The Knesset said the speaker is elected for a four-year term and is responsible for managing parliamentary affairs and representing the legislature before external bodies.

Shortly afterward, up to eight deputy speakers will be elected.

The speaker and deputies are responsible for setting the parliamentary agenda, approving parliamentary questions, legislative proposals and other matters submitted for debate.

The statement added that the Knesset speaker serves as acting president when the Israeli president is abroad.

Meanwhile, political parties have intensified consultations over who should be tasked with forming the next government.

On Monday, Channel 12 quoted Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman as saying he would recommend Yeshar party leader Gadi Eisenkot for the premiership.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN also reported that the Democrats, led by Yair Golan, were moving toward recommending Eisenkot.

On Sunday, the Together party, headed by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, announced its decision to back Eisenkot.

Arab lawmakers have also signaled that they may recommend Eisenkot in an effort to prevent Netanyahu from forming another government.

If all 19 Arab lawmakers join the opposition parties in recommending Eisenkot, he could receive the backing of 67 lawmakers, compared with 53 for Netanyahu's bloc.

Such an outcome could influence Herzog's decision on whom to task first with forming a government, despite Likud remaining the largest individual party in the Knesset.

Both Netanyahu and Eisenkot oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state, despite UN resolutions supporting a two-state solution.

Netanyahu, 76, has served five nonconsecutive terms as prime minister, making him Israel's longest-serving premier.

He is currently on trial on corruption charges, including bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Netanyahu is also wanted by the International Criminal Court under an arrest warrant issued in 2024 over accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians during Israel's genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.





