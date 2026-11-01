Qatar condemns attack on LNG tanker in Gulf, warns of threat to global energy supplies

Qatar on Sunday strongly condemned an attack on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker Al Mayeda while it was sailing in the Gulf, warning that the incident threatened maritime navigation and global energy supplies.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the vessel belonged to Qatar Gas Transport Company, known as Nakilat.

The ministry described the attack as "a dangerous act that threatens the safety of maritime navigation and the security of global energy supplies."

Qatar "reserves the right to take all necessary measures under international law and the UN Charter to protect its property, safeguard its interests and ensure the safety of its vessels and crews," it said.

The ministry added that the relevant authorities had begun investigations to establish the circumstances of the incident and identify those responsible.

It warned that such "reckless and irresponsible practices" could have serious repercussions for regional security and stability and the global economy.

The ministry also highlighted potential environmental risks arising from attacks on energy tankers, warning of serious consequences for the marine environment and the water security of countries in the region.

Earlier Sunday, Nakilat announced that one of its vessels carrying LNG had been struck by "unidentified objects" while sailing in Gulf waters Friday evening.

The Qatar News Agency quoted the company as saying that Al Mayeda was struck on Oct. 30, with no injuries among crew members or environmental damage.

The company did not disclose the nature of the objects involved in the attack, identify those responsible or specify the incident's exact location.

Nakilat is a Qatari public shareholding company with public and private sector ownership and plays a key role in transporting LNG as part of Qatar's energy supply chain.

The incident comes amid persistent security risks to commercial navigation in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, with commercial vessels and oil and gas tankers facing repeated attacks and security incidents in recent months.

October saw a series of attacks on commercial tankers in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, some of which caused fires and damage to vessels, according to maritime security reports.

Concerns over shipping security have intensified amid continuing tensions between the US and Iran, particularly over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for global oil and gas exports.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28 before a ceasefire was reached in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran resumed in July amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end the war.