After inconclusive elections, Israeli opposition seeks control of Knesset

The Israeli opposition is seeking to take control of the Knesset (Israel's parliament) by replacing the Knesset speaker and advancing legislation targeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, local media reported on Sunday.

Preliminary results from Tuesday's parliamentary elections gave Netanyahu's bloc 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, against 48 for the opposition and 19 for Arab parties.

Neither bloc has so far secured the minimum 61 seats needed to form a government.

Walla news website, citing unnamed sources, said opposition leaders are planning a four-way meeting at the home of opposition leader Yair Lapid, who heads the Yesh Atid party.

In addition to Lapid, the meeting will also bring in Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, Avigdor Lieberman of Yisrael Beiteinu and Yair Golan of the Democrats.

The meeting is intended to develop a joint plan to translate the election results into political power inside the Knesset, the outlet said.

The meeting will be held ahead of consultations scheduled to begin on Nov. 4 at the residence of President Isaac Herzog to determine who will be given the first mandate to try to form a government.

Opposition sources told Walla that Eisenkot has decided to accept the first mandate to form a government.

SHIFTING BALANCE OF POWER



According to Walla, another key date for opposition leaders is Nov. 10, when newly elected Knesset members are scheduled to take the oath of office.

The opposition plans to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a member of Netanyahu's Likud party, a move that could give it control over parliamentary business and allow it to try to pass legislation during the six weeks before the deadline for forming a government passes.

The opposition leaders are expected to discuss a consensus candidate for the post. Names being considered include Eisenkot, Lapid and Oded Forer of Yisrael Beiteinu.

The opposition also wants to advance a bill to establish an official commission of inquiry into the events of Oct. 7, 2023, Walla said.

The Israeli army has launched a deadly war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023, killing more than 74,000 people, injuring over 175,000 others and leaving the entire enclave into ruins.

The opposition also seeks to pass a bill that would bar anyone facing a criminal indictment from forming a government, even before a conviction.

Netanyahu, 76, is on trial on corruption charges, including bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He could face prison if convicted.

Opposition leaders believe that replacing the Knesset speaker could be an important first step toward shifting the political balance of power, even as negotiations to form a government continue, Walla said.

But carrying out the plan will require opposition leaders to agree on a candidate and secure enough votes to elect their candidate.

Eisenkot has repeatedly said he would not join a government with Netanyahu, even under a power-sharing arrangement in which they would rotate as prime minister.

Netanyahu has led a coalition of far-right parties since late 2022, widely described as the most right-wing government in Israel's history.

He has also been sought by the International Criminal Court since 2024 on accusations of of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the war in Gaza.