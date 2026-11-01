AFTER EMERGENCY ALERTS, SAUDI ARABIA GIVES ALL-CLEAR IN 3 AREAS OF COUNTRYS SOUTHWEST

After emergency alerts, Saudi Arabia gives all-clear in 3 areas of country's southwest

Saudi authorities on Sunday issued emergency warnings in three areas of the country's southwest before announcing that the danger had passed.

In posts on US social media company X, Saudi Civil Defense said an early warning system had been used to alert residents of the cities of Abha and Jazan and the Khamis Mushait governorate to potential danger, and later announced that the danger had passed.

The posts did not specify the nature of the threat or report any casualties or damage.

Separately, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and a drone launched by the Houthi group toward southern Saudi Arabia.

The alerts came amid escalating hostilities between the Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated missile and drone attacks by the Houthis in recent weeks.

































