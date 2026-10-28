Opposition party leader urges Likud rebellion against Netanyahu

With Israel's polls closed and leaders jockeying to form a new government, the Yisrael Beiteinu party leader early Wednesday called for a "rebellion" within Likud against its leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of having "destroyed the national camp," according to Israeli Channel 12.

"One thing became clear today: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acted like the leader of a criminal organization, no less. He crossed all the red lines," Avigdor Liberman after the end of voting in Tuesday's hard-fought parliamentary elections.

He called for a rebellion within Likud, saying: "I got dozens of calls from my friends in Likud. This man must leave the political scene."

"Raise the flag of rebellion within Likud and say out loud what you are already thinking. Netanyahu has destroyed the national camp," he added.

Liberman's call for a rebellion within Likud carries added significance given his firm opposition to forming a minority government relying on a "safety net" provided by Arab lawmakers, an option opposition parties could consider if they fail to secure a majority of 61 seats.

His move can thus be seen as an attempt to open an alternative path toward forming a government led by Gadi Eisenkot by attracting a number of Likud lawmakers aligned with the center-right and distancing them from Netanyahu.

If the effort succeeds in attracting enough Likud lawmakers, Eisenkot's bloc, which includes Liberman's party, could be able to form a parliamentary majority without Arab party support and without Netanyahu or the two parties Jewish Power, led by extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Religious Zionism, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Turnout in Tuesday's elections hit 77.7%, jumping 7.1 percentage points from the 2022 elections. Election officials said the turnout was the highest since 1999.

Exit polls published by Israeli media showed Netanyahu's bloc ahead of the opposition alliance, with neither securing the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

Official results are expected to be announced on Nov. 4.



