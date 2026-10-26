Iran ready to take steps toward regional cooperation, resolving differences: President

This handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian during his meeting with Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister, Pakistan's army chief, and Türkiye's intelligence chief in Tehran on October 26, 2026. (AFP)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his country is ready to take steps toward deepening regional cooperation and resolving differences, the official IRNA news agency reported Monday.

Speaking during a meeting in Tehran with officials from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan, the members of the Mecca Defense Alliance, Pezeshkian stressed the need to strengthen unity and cooperation among Muslim countries.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, with firm conviction and serious determination, is ready to take steps toward deepening regional cooperation, resolving differences and drawing on the shared capabilities of Islamic countries," he said.

He noted that Tehran supports any understanding that contributes to strengthening regional unity, cohesion, security, and development.

Pezeshkian said Muslim countries could draw on their shared capabilities to offer the world a model of justice and development.

A quadrilateral meeting between delegations from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Iran began in Tehran on Monday, with talks set to focus on regional security, Israel's activities in the region, and developments in Palestine and Lebanon.

Both Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are attending the meeting, while Türkiye is represented by National Intelligence Organization Director İbrahim Kalın, Saudi Arabia by Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Pakistan by Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.