Yemen coalition says it downed 4 drones over Riyadh, eastern, southern Saudi Arabia

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Saturday that its forces intercepted and destroyed four drones.

"We intercepted and destroyed four drones over the past few hours in the Riyadh, Eastern and Southern regions," spokesman Turki al-Maliki wrote on the US social media platform X.

No additional details were immediately available.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in 2014. That prompted the Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.

Fighting has escalated since July and spilled into neighboring Saudi Arabia, where Houthis have targeted energy and aviation sites including airports.