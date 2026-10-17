Israeli occupiers attack European diplomatic delegation in occupied West Bank

Israeli occupiers attacked a diplomatic delegation comprising representatives from France, Belgium and Poland on Saturday while visiting the town of Taybeh, central occupied West Bank, causing injuries.

The attack took place after an official ceremony marking the signing of a twinning agreement between the Palestinian town of Taybeh and the French town of Saint-Pierre, Taybeh Mayor Suleiman Khourieh told Anadolu.

The ceremony was attended by the French and Belgian consuls, a Polish representative whose name was not disclosed, and Saint-Pierre Mayor Christian Ravain.

The attack targeted the delegation in the western part of the town, as well as Palestinians who were picking olives.

It left several town residents injured and shattered the window of a vehicle belonging to the Belgian delegation, Khourieh added.

Israeli Army Radio, citing witnesses and footage, also said that the occupiers hurled stones at one of the diplomatic vehicles, smashing its window.

Footage showed a member of the delegation lying on the ground after the attack. The person shown lying on the ground beside the diplomatic vehicle was Bernard Boudot, a French politician and mayor of Aulnoy-lez-Valenciennes in northern France, the broadcaster said.

Israel's Channel 12, citing the Israeli military, reported that the incident was "under review" and none had been arrested immediately.

Khourieh described the attack as "a flagrant violation of the sanctity of diplomatic and humanitarian work" and part of ongoing restrictions imposed on Palestinian farmers.

Attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their land have intensified during the olive harvest season, which began in early October and provides a key source of income for thousands of Palestinian families.