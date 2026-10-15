Houthi attacks threaten to strain Pakistan-Iran relations: Analysts

Escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia are testing Pakistan's ability to defend a longstanding security partner without damaging relations with neighboring Iran, with experts warning that deeper military involvement could carry consequences at home and across its borders.

Islamabad's dilemma brings together two relationships it has strong reasons to preserve-a defense and financial partnership with Riyadh, and cooperation with Tehran on border security, trade, energy and regional diplomacy.

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye on Aug. 7, treats an armed attack against one member as an attack against all three. This month, the countries agreed to implement their collective defense commitments amid attacks on Saudi territory.

"Pakistan cannot stay idle as it has committed itself to Saudi Arabia's defense," Umer Karim, a doctoral researcher at the University of Birmingham, told Anadolu.

But defending the kingdom against the Iran-backed Houthis could undermine Islamabad's efforts to deepen ties with Tehran and facilitate dialogue between Iran and the United States, he added.