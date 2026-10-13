Saudi-led coalition intercepts 2 Houthi ballistic missiles targeting eastern Saudi Arabia

The Saudi-led coalition said on Tuesday that it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group toward Dhahran and Haradh in eastern Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced in separate posts on the US social media company X that forces intercepted one missile heading toward Haradh and another toward Dhahran.

The coalition said debris from the interception had fallen in a residential area in Dhahran and authorities are responding to the site.

It did not provide details on casualties or damage.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued a warning earlier Tuesday of "potential danger" in the Eastern Province before announcing minutes later that the danger had passed.