Saudi Arabia issues warning of 'potential danger' in Eastern Province

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued a warning Tuesday of potential danger in the kingdom's Eastern Province.

"A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in the Eastern Province to alert of a potential danger," the authority said on US social media company X.

The notice did not specify the nature of the danger or the specific areas covered by the warning.

However, Saudi Arabia has faced a series of attacks on airports and civilian facilities in recent days amid an escalating military confrontation with the Houthis.