Yemen’s Houthis claim attacks on Saudi airports, military bases

Yemen's Houthi group claimed early Wednesday that it carried out a series of drone and ballistic missile attacks targeting airports and military installations in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on the US social media platform X, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the forces targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with several drones, claiming the strike was "precise" and disrupted air traffic at the airport.

He also said Houthi forces conducted two operations targeting Abha International Airport and Khamis Mushait Air Base using a combination of ballistic missiles and drones. He claimed the attacks disrupted air traffic at the airport and caused damage to the military base.

In a separate statement, Saree said Houthi forces targeted three military camps — Dagharir in Jizan, Aakifah in Asir and Al-Mawsim in Jizan — with a large number of ballistic missiles and drones.



