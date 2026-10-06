Israeli forces demolish residential building in East Jerusalem, raid several homes in West Bank

Israeli forces demolished a five-story residential building in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday, as soldiers raided several houses during military raids across the West Bank, according to local authorities and media.

Israeli forces demolished the building that contains 10 apartments in the Al-Tur neighborhood, a day after residents were given a final demolition notice Monday, the Jerusalem Governorate said.

"Israeli authorities had pursued the residents for years with demolition orders and fines while refusing to issue them building permits," the governorate added in a statement.

According to the Jerusalem Governorate, Israeli authorities carried out 139 demolition and land-leveling operations in East Jerusalem between July and September and issued 150 demolition, eviction and property-seizure notices or orders.

The UN humanitarian office has documented around 170 Palestinian structures demolished in the occupied city since the beginning of 2026, mostly on the grounds of lacking Israeli-issued building permits, which it says are nearly impossible for Palestinians to obtain.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces raided the town of Bani Naim, east of Hebron in the southern West Bank, searched several homes and declared the area a "closed military zone." Troops also converted three houses into military posts and prevented students from reaching some schools, the official news agency Wafa reported.

In Tell village southwest of Nablus, Israeli forces and occupiers returned to a home previously used as a military post and forced a Palestinian family to leave shortly after being allowed to return, Wafa said.

Separately, Israeli occupiers torched four vehicles in Aqraba, south of Nablus, and sprayed racist slogans calling for revenge, while another occupier group attempted to set fire to a poultry facility at a farm in Farkha, west of Salfit, and sprayed slogans on a livestock farm before residents confronted them.

According to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli occupiers have carried out more than 14,742 attacks across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October 2023, killing 66 Palestinians.





