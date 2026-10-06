Houthis claim missile attack on Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia

The Houthi group in Yemen claimed a ballistic missile attack Tuesday on Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement that the missile directly hit the airport and disrupted air traffic.

He warned international airlines against operating flights through Saudi airspace, claiming it had become an area for Houthi military operations.

Saree said Houthi forces fired several ballistic missiles at what he described as Saudi military concentrations at Al-Daghareer camp in Jazan in southwestern Saudi Arabia. He claimed the strikes caused dozens of casualties among Saudi forces.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia on the Houthi claims.