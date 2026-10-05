Israel prepares for possible military action against Iran with US or independently: Report

Israel is preparing for possible new military action against Iran, either in coordination with the US or independently, Israeli media reported Monday.

The Israel Hayom newspaper said the Israeli army is preparing for a potential attack against Iran while maintaining close intelligence and operational cooperation with the US military.

The report said Israel is also getting ready for possible preemptive action or a response to an Iranian attack, although it assessed the likelihood of an Israeli or US attack before the US midterm elections in November as relatively low.

Israel continues to view Iran's nuclear program as a major concern, the newspaper added.

Separately, Israeli news website Walla reported Sunday that the US is preparing to send additional forces and aircraft to Israel in the coming weeks amid preparations for a possible escalation in the Middle East.

Citing unnamed security sources, Walla said around 3,000 US military personnel are currently deployed across Israel, including troops operating air defense systems as well as pilots, support crews and logistics personnel.

It said additional US forces and aircraft are expected to arrive in the coming weeks as Washington strengthens its military presence in the region.

The outlet said the Israeli military is continuing preparations for a possible new confrontation with Iran or a rapid deterioration in regional tensions, while maintaining close coordination with the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The reports come as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Tehran was ready to continue pursuing diplomacy to reach what he called a "fair solution."

Iran presented seven conditions to Washington through Qatari mediators during meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in late September concerning the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump later said Washington had not accepted the Iranian conditions.