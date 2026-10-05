Iran executes 2 protesters over alleged role in killing police officers during January protests

Iran executed two protesters on Monday over their alleged role in the killing of police officers during widespread anti-government protests in January, according to the judiciary.

The judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency identified the men as Alireza Sepahi and Alireza Raisi, saying their death sentences were carried out after being upheld by the Supreme Court.

Iranian authorities accused the two men of involvement in incidents during protests in Isfahan that resulted in the deaths of four police officers.

The judiciary said that Sepahi set a police officer on fire while he was still alive, while Raisi participated in attacks against security forces and encouraged violence.

The two were convicted of using weapons to create fear and insecurity, "corruption on earth," inciting violence and other national security offenses, according to Mizan.

The protests began on Dec. 28, 2025, amid a sharp decline in the Iranian currency and worsening economic conditions before spreading from Tehran to cities across the country and developing into broader anti-government demonstrations.

The unrest escalated on Jan. 8 and 9, with deadly clashes reported between protesters and security forces in several cities and public buildings and police vehicles were set on fire. Iranian authorities imposed a nationwide internet shutdown and disruptions to mobile communications during the unrest.

Iranian authorities and rights groups reported hundreds of deaths and thousands of arrests during the protests, though their figures differed significantly.