82% of Gaza buildings damaged in Israeli genocide, Palestinian statistics agency says

Around 82% of buildings in the Gaza Strip have been damaged as a result of Israel's genocide since Oct. 8, 2023, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) said Monday.

The agency said in a statement marking World Habitat Day that around 201,290 buildings in Gaza had been damaged, representing about 82% of all buildings in the enclave, according to figures through June 16, 2026.

It explained that 134,422 buildings were completely destroyed, while 13,848 sustained severe damage and around 328,627 housing units were damaged.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel's genocidal war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, and destroyed around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.

The destruction has also affected water and wastewater infrastructure, around 90% of which had been damaged or destroyed as of the first half of 2026, PCBS said.

The agency said that 82% of households in Gaza face water insecurity, while around 70% receive only about six liters (1.6 gallons) of water per person per day.

Despite a ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have killed 1,445 Palestinians and injured 5,072 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel also continues to restrict the entry of agreed quantities of food, medicine, medical supplies, shelter materials and prefabricated homes into Gaza, where around 2.4 million Palestinians live, including 2.15 million displaced people, according to the agency.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli attacks and home demolitions have continued since the beginning of the year alongside increased occupier attacks, land seizures and displacement, PCBS said.

Citing figures from the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, the agency said Israeli authorities carried out around 341 demolition operations during the first half of 2026.

The operations resulted in the demolition of 740 Palestinian structures, while Israeli authorities issued 254 demolition notices on the grounds of lacking permits, it said.

Since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified attacks in the West Bank, involving killings, arrests, displacement, home demolitions, land leveling and illegal settlement expansion.