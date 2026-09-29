Israeli forces raid homes, set up checkpoint in southern Syria

Israeli forces raided several homes and set up a checkpoint during separate incursions in southern Syria on Monday, Syrian media reported.

Alikhbaria TV said Israeli troops raided a number of homes during an incursion into the village of Maariya in the western countryside of Daraa governorate.

In neighboring Quneitra governorate, Israeli forces set up a checkpoint on the Ain al-Nouriya-Khan Arnaba road, the broadcaster said.

The incidents came amid repeated Israeli military operations on Syrian territory, which President Ahmad al-Sharaa addressed in his speech at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly last week.

Sharaa said Israel had carried out nearly 500 air and artillery strikes and more than 1,200 incursions into Syria since late 2024, as well as nearly 300 arrests and detentions.





