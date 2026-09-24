Israel kills 5 in Gaza, raising death toll from genocide to 73,928: Health Ministry

Gaza's Health Ministry said Thursday that five more Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from Israel's genocide over the past three years to 73,928.

In its daily statistical report, the ministry said hospitals in the enclave received five new bodies and 35 injured people over the past 24 hours.

The ministry did not provide details on the circumstances of the deaths and injuries, while the Israeli army continues to violate the ceasefire agreement in force since Oct. 10, 2025.

Israeli violations of the agreement have killed 1,408 Palestinians and injured 4,916 others since Oct. 11, 2025, according to the statement.

The overall death toll from Israel's genocide, which began in October 2023, has risen to 73,928, with 175,030 people injured, the ministry said.

In addition to the casualties, most of whom are children and women, Israel has destroyed around 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure, while the UN has estimated the cost of reconstruction at about $70 billion.





