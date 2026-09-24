5.4 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE JOLTS TÜRKIYES SOUTHEASTERN SANLIURFA PROVINCE

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Karakopru district of Sanliurfa, southeastern Türkiye, at 10.40 am local time (0740GMT).

According to information published on the website of Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the epicenter of the earthquake was in Karakopru.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.39 kilometers (4.6 miles) below the surface.

The tremor was also felt in surrounding provinces.

Sanliurfa Governor Hasan Sildak told Anadolu that there had been no reports of deaths or structural collapses in the city, according to initial assessments.

Sildak said the teams are continuing their inspections in the area.





