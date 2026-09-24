1 Palestinian killed, another injured by Israeli fire in central Gaza

One Palestinian was killed and another injured by Israeli army fire in the central Gaza Strip early Thursday, in the latest violations of a ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

The body of Muhannad Hassan Abu Madin, 33, was brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after Israeli forces shot him west of the town of Al-Zahra, in the northern part of central Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu.

Another Palestinian sustained moderate injuries when Israeli forces opened fire northeast of the Bureij refugee camp in central the enclave, a medical source at Al-Awda Hospital said.

Israeli military vehicles and quadcopter drones fired toward areas in eastern central Gaza. Israeli naval vessels also opened fire toward the coastline of central and northern Gaza, local sources and eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

In the northern enclave, the Israeli army carried out a large-scale demolition of homes and residential buildings in areas where its forces are deployed east of Gaza City. The explosions were heard across large parts of the enclave, witnesses said.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire had killed 1,402 Palestinians and injured 4,881 others as of Wednesday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.





