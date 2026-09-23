Lebanese president calls for regional economic integration modeled on EU

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Wednesday called for strengthening economic integration between his country and Syria as part of a broader vision for regional integration "modeled on the European Union."

He made the remarks while receiving an official Syrian delegation comprising several ministers and officials at the Lebanese presidential palace, according to a statement by the Lebanese Presidency.

Aoun said he attached "great importance to the idea of economic integration in the region modeled on the European Union," adding that "there are great capabilities in the region that we must activate through balanced relations and mutual respect."

"Lebanon and Syria enjoy a distinctive location on the Mediterranean that qualifies them to be a suitable alternative when tensions or problems arise in the region," he added.

Aoun described the Syrian delegation's visit as "an indication of the soundness of relations between the two countries," and praised the position of his Syrian counterpart Ahmad al-Sharaa, calling for strengthening relations between the two countries based on integration, balance, mutual respect, and non-interference in internal affairs.

Early Wednesday, Sharaa said during a discussion session in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that Damascus' approach is based on empowering the Lebanese government and its institutions and restricting weapons to the state.

He added that Syria seeks to improve the economic and social conditions in Lebanon and "overcome the problems caused by the former Syrian regime."

Asked about a possible role for Syrian armed forces in Lebanon, Sharaa said Syria is dealing with its internal problems and challenges and that instability in Lebanon directly affects it.

He said Damascus is trying to assist the Lebanese government as much as possible to enable its institutions to perform their duties at the economic, social, and political levels.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During its latest offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.

In Syria, Israel has occupied most of Syria's Golan Heights since the June 1967 war and expanded its occupation after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.

On Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria and occupied the Syrian buffer zone, while Damascus said it remained committed to the agreement.





