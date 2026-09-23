3 Syrian soldiers injured while clearing mines

Three Syrian soldiers were injured to varying degrees Wednesday by a mine that exploded as they were working to remove it.

The incident in the Raqqa province in northeastern Syria was reported by Syria's official SANA news agency, citing the Media and Communications Administration at the Defense Ministry.

The administration said three soldiers from the Military Engineering Administration were injured "to varying degrees" when a mine exploded while they were working to clear mines.

It added that the incident occurred in the village of Al-Hurriya in the Tal Abyad area of the northern Raqqa province.

The ministry did not give details about the nature of the soldiers' injuries or the origin of the mine.

Though Syria's 14-year civil war has ended, remnants of war continue to pose a latent threat to civilians, as unexploded ordnance and old munitions remain scattered across parts of the country.

According to the latest data from the Landmine Monitor, at least 13,953 people were killed or injured by mines and explosive remnants of war in Syria between 1999 and 2024, while the monitor said the actual figures may be higher due to difficulties in documenting cases.





