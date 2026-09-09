Google to make $15B AI investment in Finland

Google plans to invest at least $15.1 billion in digital infrastructure across Finland over the next two years to deepen its long-term commitment to the country and Europe.

The technology giant announced on Wednesday its strategy for data centers and supporting infrastructure in the Finnish cities of Hamina, Kajaani, Muhos and Vaala.

This initiative marked the largest single investment by the company in Europe to date.

The massive funding also included clean energy projects and dedicated community funds to support local biodiversity, education, research and workforce development.

During the initial construction phase between 2027 and 2028, the project was expected to contribute an annual average of €3.6 billion to the Finnish economy.

The infrastructure expansion was expected to support more than 37,000 jobs nationwide, with the construction sector providing approximately 16,000 of these roles.

Once operational, the facilities were expected to support 7,000 jobs annually while generating labor income with average wages 24% above the national median wage.

The firm also signed a 22-year power purchase agreement with Finnish energy company Fortum to support a life extension program for the Loviisa nuclear power plant.





