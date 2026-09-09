7 Palestinians injured in Israeli strikes, gunfire in Gaza despite ceasefire

Seven Palestinians, including two children, were injured Wednesday in Israeli attacks targeting a residential area in northern Gaza Strip, as well as displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis in the south, according to medical sources.

The attacks came as Israel continued its violations of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

In the latest attack, a Palestinian girl was injured when an Israeli strike hit a multistory residential building after residents were ordered to evacuate a residential block in the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, according to a medical source.

Two Palestinians were also injured, one critically, when an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle on Al-Rashid Street in the Sheikh Ajlin area south of Gaza City, according to a medical source.

Another two Palestinians were critically injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a gathering of civilians near Abu Alaba roundabout in the northern part of Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

A woman sustained moderate injuries from Israeli army gunfire in the Al-Zarqa area east of Gaza City, a medical source said.

In southern Gaza, a Palestinian child was critically injured when an Israeli quadcopter drone opened fire on residential homes in the Al-Mahatta neighborhood northeast of Khan Younis, according to a medical source at Nasser Hospital.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army fired several smoke grenades toward the Al-Mahatta area, accompanied by heavy gunfire.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,358 Palestinians and injured 4,541 others since it took effect, according to the latest figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has waged a war on Gaza that has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others, while about 90% of the territory's infrastructure has been destroyed, according to Palestinian authorities.





