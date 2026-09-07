Israeli strike kills a man and his daughter in Gaza - medics

An Israeli strike killed a man and his 8-year-old daughter in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, health officials ⁠said.

Mohamed Abu Selmia, ⁠head of Al Shifa Hospital, the enclave's largest medical facility, said the airstrike hit a vehicle in western Gaza City, killing ⁠Youssef Akila and his daughter, Wafaa, and wounding six others.

Later on Sunday, two separate Israeli strikes killed two other people, including a child in Gaza City, medics said.

They added that an Israeli strikes killed at ⁠least ⁠one man near the telecommunication company east of Gaza City while an Israeli tank at a school housing displaced families killed a seven-year-old girl, taking Sunday's death toll to at least four.

An October 2025 U.S.-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the territory, but it failed to end ⁠strikes by the Israeli military, which it said aimed to thwart attacks by Hamas and other Gaza militants.

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement U.S. President Donald Trump's broader plan to end the Gaza conflict, which also includes Israeli ⁠withdrawals ‌and ‌Hamas disarmament.

More than 1,300 Palestinians, mostly ⁠civilians, have been killed in ‌Gaza since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to the territory's health ⁠officials, while the Israeli military says four ⁠Israeli soldiers have been killed.













