Child among 2 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in Gaza despite ceasefire

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli air strike on a vehicle, in Gaza City, September 6, 2026. (REUTERS)

Two Palestinians, including a child, were killed Sunday in an Israeli strike targeting a car in Gaza City, in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire, a medical source said.

An Israeli drone struck the vehicle in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, west of Gaza City, the source, who requested anonymity, told Anadolu.

The attack was the latest Israeli violation of the ceasefire agreement in effect in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 10, 2025.

Israeli violations of the agreement have killed 1,344 Palestinians and injured 4,464 others, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 in a brutal war that has destroyed or damaged much of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.