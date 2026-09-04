Israeli police shoot, kill Palestinian man in occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli police shot and killed a Palestinian man in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem on Friday, alleging that he had attempted to stab an officer.

In a statement, police said officers operating near Damascus Gate spotted a 33-year-old East Jerusalem resident who "attempted to carry out a stabbing attack against them using a knife."

Police said officers opened fire on the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement did not identify the Palestinian man or provide further details about the incident.

Following the incident, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces were heavily deployed around Damascus Gate and the Old City.

Wafa added that the forces imposed a military cordon and tightened their procedures in the area, which hindered the arrival of Palestinians to perform dawn prayers.

The occupied Palestinian territories have periodically witnessed shootings, stabbings and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli soldiers or occupiers amid Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.

Israel has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 174,000 others in Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023.

Israeli army and settler attacks in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza offensive have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians and injured over 12,000 others, while around 24,000 have been arrested.





