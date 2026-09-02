IRAN SAYS 18 KILLED, 108 WOUNDED IN TUESDAYS US ATTACKS

Iran says 18 killed, 108 wounded in Tuesday's US attacks

Eighteen people were killed, and 108 others were injured in Iran during Tuesday's US attacks, Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB cited Health Minister Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi as saying on Wednesday.

The outlet did not provide further details.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late Tuesday that it had launched strikes against IRGC targets in Iran.

Following the announcement, Iranian media reported explosions on Qeshm Island, as well as in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar and Konarak.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that it had attacked several US military facilities in neighboring countries, including Kuwait, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq.

On June 18, 2026, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz to navigation. The agreement later stalled amid differences over its implementation and the security of the waterway. However, clashes resumed in July.