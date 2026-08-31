UAE says its Air Force responded to drone approaching from Iran

The United Arab Emirates said on Monday its Air Force responded to a drone detected over the country's territorial waters while approaching from Iran, the Defense Ministry announced.

In a statement, the ministry said the UAE Air Force responded after the unmanned aerial vehicle was detected over Emirati territorial waters.

It said the UAE Armed Forces remain in a high state of readiness to address any potential threats.

The statement came just a few hours after Iran's military said early Monday that it had launched dozens of explosive drones at US troops and helicopters stationed at Al Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates in retaliation for a US strike on Iran's Larak Island.

On Sunday, US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island, marking the first US strikes on Iranian territory since late July.

The operation targeted systems that were allegedly being prepared to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said several fighters and civilians were killed or injured in the strike and vowed to respond.