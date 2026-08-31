Nepal-China border floods death toll rises to 919, nearly 4,800 missing

Residents sit beside debris as they salvage belongings following flash floods at Devighat in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 31, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The death toll from devastating flash floods and mudslides along the Nepal-China border has climbed to at least 919, while nearly 4,800 people remain missing, including 853 foreigners, authorities said Monday, six days after the disaster.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said 903 deaths have been confirmed in the country, with 4,247 people, including 592 foreigners, still missing.

Search and rescue operations are continuing across affected areas, with authorities also trying to reach workers stranded at several hydropower projects.

Among the missing on the Nepalese side are 25 from Nepal Police, 45 from the Nepalese Army, 13 from the Nepal Armed Police Force, 14 from Nepal's Customs Office, three from Nepal's Immigration Office, as well as 933 personnel across many hydropower stations in Nepal, besides others.

It added that 127 Nepalese travelers are among the missing.

On the Chinese side, 16 people have been confirmed dead and 546 remain missing in Gyirong County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, also known as Tibet, according to state-run Xinhua.

Of those missing, 261 are foreign nationals.

The combined figures put the death toll at 919 and the number of missing at 4,793, including 853 foreigners.

China has deployed more than 2,100 personnel for search and rescue operations, alongside hundreds of vehicles and thousands of pieces of rescue equipment.

The disaster struck on Aug. 26 when a glacier on Nepal's Mount Langtang Lirung fractured at an altitude of about 5,200 meters, triggering an ice-rock avalanche that developed into a massive debris flow and swept through valleys along the border.

The huge surge in water, along with mudslides, devastated Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Kavre and the Kathmandu Valley in Nepal, as well as burying the Gyirong border area on the Chinese side.