Masked Israeli occupiers attack Palestinian woman, NBC News crew in occupied West Bank

Masked Israeli occupiers attacked and injured a Palestinian woman and three members of an NBC News team in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the US broadcaster reported.

The journalists were interviewing Aida Ahmed Abdullah, 51, and her family in the Palestinian town of Jalud, near Nablus, when the attack occurred.

Abdullah told the team that Israeli occupiers had forced her family from their home. She and the journalists were walking down a hill toward the house when a vehicle with Israeli license plates reversed toward them, according to video footage of the incident.

At least four masked men then got out of the vehicle and attacked Abdullah and the journalists with sticks and rocks, NBC News reported.

International correspondent Matt Bradley said he was struck twice in the arm and later treated at a nearby clinic.

"They jumped out, beat us, then jumped back in the car," Bradley said.

A cameraman and producer working with Bradley were also injured and received treatment following the attack.

Abdullah was taken for medical treatment by the Palestinian Red Crescent. Her injuries were not life-threatening, according to a joint statement from the Israeli army and Israel Border Police cited by NBC News.

Her husband, Mahmoud Toubasi, said her condition had improved, but she remained hospitalized Saturday night.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the violence, describing those responsible as "a handful of rioters," according to NBC News.

The occupied West Bank has seen an escalation in Israeli army raids and attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.





