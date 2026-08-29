Nepal flood death toll rises to 675: disaster authority

Devastating floods near the border with China this week have killed at least 675 people in Nepal, the Himalayan nation's disaster authority said on Saturday.

Chinese state media earlier confirmed seven dead in Tibet following Wednesday's disaster, taking the total killed to 682.

The number of missing in Nepal remained constant at 2,426, after a sharp hike in numbers on Saturday morning.

That missing list includes 517 foreigners, as well as 933 workers on hydropower projects on the river where the torrent smashed down, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

The number of missing also includes 45 Nepali Army soldiers, 40 police officers, and 19 immigration and customs officers.

In India, authorities said they had recovered seven bodies from rivers flowing from Nepal, believed to be flood victims. However, they are not included in the toll.







