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3 Palestinians injured in Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital medicine warehouse

An Israeli airstrike targeted a medicine warehouse at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza, injuring three Palestinians and violating an ongoing ceasefire, with the Gaza Health Ministry reporting significant casualties since the ceasefire began.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published August 29,2026 04:14 PM
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3 PALESTINIANS INJURED IN ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE ON GAZA HOSPITAL MEDICINE WAREHOUSE

Three Palestinians were injured Saturday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a medicine warehouse at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip, in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire agreement, a medical source told Anadolu.

The source said the three Palestinians were inside the hospital to receive medical services when the strike hit the medicine warehouse.

No further details were immediately available on their conditions or the extent of damage to the facility.

The attack comes despite a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, 1,313 Palestinians have been killed and 4,361 injured in Israeli violations since the ceasefire took effect.

Israel's war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed at least 73,449 Palestinians and injured 174,472 others, according to the ministry.