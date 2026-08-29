2 Palestinians, including child, injured as Israli forces raid occupied West Bank

The Israeli army injured two Palestinians, including a child, during a dawn raid Saturday in the occupied West Bank city of Al-Bireh, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Israeli forces reportedly entered the al-Amari Refugee Camp and opened fire on residents.

Palestine Red Crescent Society teams treated two people with live bullet wounds at the scene before transporting the victims to a hospital.

Military incursions, arrests and attacks in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem have escalated significantly since Israel launched its genocidal war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.



