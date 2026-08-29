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News Middle East 2 Palestinians, including child, injured as Israli forces raid occupied West Bank

2 Palestinians, including child, injured as Israli forces raid occupied West Bank

During a raid in Al-Bireh, West Bank, Israeli forces injured two Palestinians, escalating tensions amid ongoing military actions in the region since October 2023.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published August 29,2026 09:49 AM
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2 PALESTINIANS, INCLUDING CHILD, INJURED AS ISRALI FORCES RAID OCCUPIED WEST BANK

The Israeli army injured two Palestinians, including a child, during a dawn raid Saturday in the occupied West Bank city of Al-Bireh, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Israeli forces reportedly entered the al-Amari Refugee Camp and opened fire on residents.

Palestine Red Crescent Society teams treated two people with live bullet wounds at the scene before transporting the victims to a hospital.

Military incursions, arrests and attacks in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem have escalated significantly since Israel launched its genocidal war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023.