Israeli army carries out airstrikes on Lebanon despite US-mediated deal

The Israeli army carried out airstrikes on Lebanon on Thursday claiming they were in response to the launch of two explosive drones towards its forces in the country's south.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that the army was conducting airstrikes in Lebanon at 1225 GMT "in response to the launch of two explosive drones at its forces during the night."

The Israeli army said in a statement that "Overnight, Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward IDF soldiers operating in the area of the Ali-Taher Ridge within the Security Zone in southern Lebanon."

Israeli soldiers "opened fire and downed one of the drones, while contact was lost with the second drone," it said, noting that no injuries were reported among the soldiers.

Hezbollah did not immediately comment on the Israeli army's statement.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone carried out two strikes targeting the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in the Nabatieh governorate of southern Lebanon.

It added that Israeli warplanes carried out a strike on the town of Arab Salim in the Iqlim al-Tuffah area of Nabatieh governorate, causing injuries.

Israeli forces accompanied by tanks and military bulldozers also advanced west of the town of Mais al-Jabal in the Marjayoun district of Nabatieh, while artillery shelling targeted homes in several towns in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli warplanes carried out strikes targeting several buildings in the town of Mansouri, while explosions were heard in the city of Tyre and surrounding villages.

The violations came amid continued tensions between Israel and Lebanon following the outbreak of a new round of hostilities in March.

US-led diplomatic efforts led to the signing of a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon in June, which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army there and the disarmament of armed groups.