Syria says Israeli actions threaten regional stability

Syria's Permanent Representative to the UN Ibrahim Olabi on Thursday accused Israel of escalating tensions in the region, saying its military actions in Syria threaten efforts to achieve security and stability.

Speaking during a UN Security Council session, Olabi said Damascus was continuing efforts to combat terrorism, dismantle drug trafficking networks and address sensitive files inherited from the former regime.

"At a time when Syria continues to reach borders to combat terrorism, dismantle drug trafficking networks, and close files inherited from the former regime, such as the nuclear file, the chemical file, and while you yourselves commend Syria's achievements, Israel continues to move in exactly the opposite direction," he said.

Olabi accused Israel of conducting eight airstrikes against Abu al-Duhur air base and continuing incursions into Syrian territory, as well as alleged abductions and other violations.

He also criticized Israel's presence on Mount Hermon, describing it as "a blatant defiance of international legitimacy and the resolutions of this council."

Olabi said Syria was exercising "utmost restraint" despite the attacks and was participating in US-sponsored diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening security and reducing escalation.

He warned that the region was approaching a wider conflict, attributing the danger to what he described as the "narrow electoral calculations" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the policies of a "reckless and extremist government."

"These attacks will not change our path. They will not change Syria's choice for stability," Olabi said.

He stressed that stability could only be achieved if Israel ended its attacks, halted incursions and complied with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Olabi also said the Golan Heights are undisputedly Syrian territory and called for Israel to withdraw from territories it has occupied since Dec. 8.

"If Israel wants stability, then it can only be achieved by ending Israeli attacks, stopping the incursions conforming with the 1974 disengagement agreement, and withdrawing from the territories that it has occupied since the 8th of December," he said.