Yemen’s Houthis target complex in Taiz for 2nd time in month: News agency

Yemen's Houthi group shelled a government judicial complex in the southwestern city of Taiz on Wednesday -- the second attack on the complex within a month, Yemen's official Saba news agency has reported.

The complex and surrounding areas were targeted with mortar shells, while no casualties were reported, the news agency said, citing local sources.

The Houthis "continue to target the judicial complex, civilian facilities, and residential neighborhoods in Taiz in repeated attacks that threaten the lives of civilians," Saba reported.

There was no immediate response by the Houthis to the report.

Late last month, the Houthis targeted the same complex -- also with mortar fire -- without causing casualties, according to government sources.

In early July, fighting resumed between the Houthis and government-aligned forces in several provinces, including Marib in central Yemen, Al-Jawf in the north, and Al-Dhale and Taiz in the southwest.

In 2014, the Iran-backed Houthis overran much of the country, including Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

This was followed by several years of war between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

Since the eruption of the Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023, the Houthis have become increasingly involved in regional hostilities, carrying out missile attacks on Israel and Israel-linked shipping in the Red Sea.

The latest uptick in fighting in Yemen—coupled with the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States—has revived fears of a return to full-scale conflict in the impoverished Gulf country.