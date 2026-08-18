Palestinian factions blame Israel for stalling Gaza ceasefire deal

A Palestinian child walks past the rubble of destroyed buildings in the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the northern Gaza Strip on August 2, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Palestinian factions held Israel responsible for stalling the completion of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, accusing it of backtracking on commitments from the first phase and continuing to violate the deal.

The factions met Monday in the Egyptian capital Cairo, according to a statement by the Palestinian group Hamas. The group said its political bureau chief, Khalil al-Hayya, met with leaders and representatives of Palestinian factions and briefed them on the latest political and field developments.

Al-Hayya updated the factions on recent meetings with Egyptian officials, mediators and guarantors over the previous two days and outlined the discussions and positions expressed by the various parties, the statement said.

The factions blamed Israel for obstructing the understandings "through its rejection of the roadmap, failure to honor first-phase commitments and continued daily violations of the agreement," according to the statement.

On Sunday, Türkiye, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint statement holding Israel responsible for obstructing efforts to establish peace in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the 15-point Gaza plan and insisted that Hamas disarm first, although the roadmap issued by the Board of Peace on July 31 calls for Hamas' disarmament and an Israeli withdrawal to proceed gradually and in parallel.

Mediators are continuing efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Israeli violations of the agreement have resulted in the deaths of 1,262 Palestinians and injuries to 4,168 others, according to the latest Health Ministry figures in Gaza.

Israel has continued its genocide on Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023, killing more than 73,000 Palestinians and wounding more than 174,000, most of them women and children. The offensive has also caused widespread destruction, damaging about 90% of the territory's infrastructure.

The factions also discussed developments in the occupied West Bank, including illegal settlement expansion, efforts to change the character of the territory and attacks by Israeli occupiers on Palestinians, Hamas said.

The factions called for efforts "to strengthen Palestinians' resilience, ensure dignified living conditions and accelerate recovery and reconstruction" while pursuing the Palestinian people's full rights in their homeland.

They also stressed the need for serious steps to reorganize Palestinian political affairs, confront current challenges, uphold the right to self-determination and establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The occupied West Bank has seen continued attacks by Israeli occupiers and Israeli military operations since the Gaza war began, alongside the expansion of illegal settlement outposts, construction of settlement roads and increased restrictions on Palestinian movement.