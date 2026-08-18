Israeli attacks reported in southern, eastern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Lebanese media reported a new wave of Israeli violations of an ongoing ceasefire on Tuesday, including warplane and drone flights, artillery shelling in the south, and a military incursion near the town of Shebaa.

Israeli warplanes flew at medium altitude over the outskirts of Hermel in eastern Lebanon, while Israeli drones flew at low altitude over Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli forces shelled the outskirts of Majdal Zoun in the morning with several artillery rounds, the agency said.

Israeli warplanes also launched an airstrike at dawn on the town of Al-Mansouri in the Tyre district, while Israeli forces fired machine-gun bursts toward the outskirts of Haddatha and Baraachit in the Bint Jbeil district, NNA added.

No information was yet available about injuries.

An Israeli military force consisting of two tanks and a military bulldozer also advanced near the town of Shebaa from the Al-Bayader area and shelled several nearby homes, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

The violations come despite an ongoing ceasefire and a US-mediated framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, which provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army there and the disarmament of armed groups.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 4,346 people and injured 12,301 others, while displacing more than 1 million people, according to Lebanese authorities.



