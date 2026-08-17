Syrian, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss regional developments

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi discussed the work of the two countries' High Coordination Council and the latest developments in the region in a phone call Sunday, according to a statement issued by the Syrian Foreign Ministry.

They also underscored the need to support efforts aimed at strengthening regional security and stability.

The two ministers also highlighted the importance of continuing coordination and consultations between their two countries.