Israeli forces abduct young men during incursion in Syria’s Daraa

Israeli forces abducted several young men on Monday morning during a new incursion into western Daraa countryside, southern Syria, in the latest violation of Syrian sovereignty, Syria's Al-Ikhbariyya TV reported.

Israeli forces abducted several young men during the incursion with around 10 military vehicles into Abidin village, the broadcaster said.

Israeli forces also raided Al-Rafid town in Quneitra countryside, southern Syria late Saturday, carrying out raids and searches of several homes.

Southern Syria has seen near-daily Israeli incursions and attacks, including raids, searches, arrests and the establishment of military checkpoints.

After the ouster of the Bashar Assad regime in late 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and occupied the Syrian buffer zone and other sites, including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon.

Last month, President Ahmad al-Sharaa said his country was working, with the participation of other states, to reach a security agreement with Israel.





