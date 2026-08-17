Israeli army attacks town in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

The Israeli army carried out an attack Sunday on the town of Hadatha in Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon despite an ongoing ceasefire.

Israeli soldiers opened fire with automatic weapons on a western neighborhood, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).

Israeli military vehicles were also reportedly moving inside the town at the same time.

The Israeli army launched intensive airstrikes on Lebanon on March 2 and occupied several towns in the country's south.

The Lebanese government said the number of people displaced during the escalation had exceeded 1 million.

A ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel that took effect on April 17 was later extended several times. Despite the truce, the Israeli army carried out airstrikes on Lebanon in the early hours of Aug. 15.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said 4,346 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on the country since March 2.