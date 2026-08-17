SOUTH KOREAS RULING PARTY ELECTS EX-PREMIER KIM AS NEW LEADER

South Korea's ruling party on Monday elected former Prime Minister Kim Min-seok as its new leader, local media reported.

Kim won 54.08% of the votes, defeating incumbent leader Jung Chung-rae, who had sought a second consecutive term at the Democratic Party's (DP) national convention held in the central city of Daejeon, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Jung secured 45.92% of the total votes.

Former DP leader Song Young-gil was eliminated after the initial round, finishing third.

Following his election, Kim said the party would work for the success of President Lee Jae Myung and his administration, vowing sweeping changes to the party in its "language, policies, attitude and culture."

Kim, a key political ally of President Lee, stepped down as prime minister earlier this year to contest the leadership election.

He was appointed prime minister in July last year.

His election is widely expected to strengthen Lee's grip on the ruling party.