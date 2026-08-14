3 Palestinian fishermen injured by Israeli naval fire off Gaza City despite ceasefire

Three Palestinian fishermen were injured Friday when Israeli naval vessels opened fire on them while they were working off the coast of Gaza City, a local union official said.

The attack was the latest Israeli violation of a ceasefire agreement in effect in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 10, 2025.

The violations have killed 1,260 Palestinians and injured 4,154 others, according to Palestinian figures.

Zakaria Bakr, coordinator of the Fishermen's Committees Union in Gaza, said in a Facebook post that Israeli naval vessels fired machine guns at a fishing boat, injuring three fishermen.

Bakr said the incident came amid continuing attacks against Gaza's fishermen that endanger their lives and deprive them of their livelihoods.

Gaza's fishermen have faced Israeli restrictions on access to the sea since the start of Israel's war in October 2023.

A UN report on July 2 said the Israeli navy continued to prevent Gaza residents from accessing the sea despite the ceasefire.

The fishing industry has suffered extensive damage, including to Gaza's port, boats and equipment.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization has said recovery of the sector requires safe access to the sea.

The Israeli onslaught has killed 73,389 Palestinians and injured 174,266 others since October 2023, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli attacks have continued across Gaza, causing further casualties and damage to homes.





