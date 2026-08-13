PRESIDENT OF IRAQS KURDISH REGION WELCOMES PASSAGE OF TÜRKIYES NATIONAL SOLIDARITY BILL

Nechirvan Barzani, president of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), on Wednesday welcomed Türkiye's adoption of the Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion.

Barzani called the legislation "a brave step" and "an important turning point" toward lasting peace, calm and stability in Türkiye and the region.

"We have always believed that peace and dialogue are the right option, and that the era of weapons and military solutions is behind us," he said.

Barzani said the law is "a great opportunity" to build trust among all elements in Türkiye and ensure peaceful coexistence.

"Everyone should support this law and work for the success of peace," he said.

Barzani also congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and all leaders and parties involved in the law's implementation.

Barzani reaffirmed KRG's "full support for the success of peace and stability."

The Turkish parliament on Monday passed the bill, which was prepared as part of the Terror-Free Türkiye process.

The legislation was approved after about 12 hours of debate, with 468 lawmakers voting in favor, 88 against and six abstaining.

The bill sets out procedures for suspending investigations, prosecutions, convictions and related proceedings after authorities determine that the PKK/KCK terrorist organizations and affiliated groups have ended their activities and surrendered their weapons.

It covers offenses such as membership in, aiding or promoting the terrorist group, crimes committed as part of its activities and terrorism-financing offenses committed in its favor.