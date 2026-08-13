 Contact Us
News Americas US budget deficit climbs to highest level since March 2021

US budget deficit climbs to highest level since March 2021

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published August 13,2026 02:00 AM
Updated August 13,2026 02:02 AM
Subscribe
US BUDGET DEFICIT CLIMBS TO HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE MARCH 2021

The US federal budget deficit surged to $432 billion in July, its highest monthly level since March 2021, driven by accelerating government spending and declining revenues, Treasury Department data showed Wednesday.

The shortfall widened 48% from $291 billion in July 2025.

Federal expenditures jumped 22% year-on-year to a record $766 billion, while revenues fell 1% to $334 billion.

The headline figures were partly inflated by calendar shifts that moved about $99 billion in benefit payments scheduled for August into July. Adjusted for those timing differences, the deficit was $333 billion, up 18% from a year earlier.

Medicare spending climbed 66% to $192 billion, although the increase narrowed to 9% after calendar adjustments.

Interest payments on public debt jumped 28% year-on-year to $118 billion in July, remaining one of the main drivers of federal spending growth.

Customs refunds rose sharply to $33 billion from $1 billion a year earlier, exceeding the $25 billion collected in gross customs duties during the month.

For the first 10 months of fiscal 2026, which began last October, the federal deficit reached nearly $1.8 trillion, up 10% from $1.63 trillion in the same period a year earlier. After calendar adjustments, the cumulative shortfall widened 5%.

The 10-month deficit has already surpassed the approximately $1.78 trillion gap seen in the whole of fiscal 2025, with two months remaining in the current fiscal year.

Federal spending rose 5% to $6.28 trillion in the October-July period, while receipts climbed 3% to $4.49 trillion.

Interest payments on public debt totaled $1.17 trillion during the period, up 15% from just over $1 trillion a year earlier.