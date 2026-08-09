Yemeni government forces say they struck Houthi positions in south

Yemeni government forces said Saturday that they carried out drone strikes on Houthi positions in the southwestern Ad Dali province, claiming the attacks caused heavy casualties and destroyed military equipment.

The Southern Armed Forces, led by Presidential Leadership Council member Abdul Rahman al-Muharrami, said in a statement on US social media company X that its forces targeted Houthi positions, military barracks and vehicles on the Bab Ghalaq, Al-Fakher, and Maris fronts in northern Ad Dali.

The strikes hit Houthi barracks, trenches, tunnels, and troop concentrations, as well as military vehicles and equipment, the statement said.

The forces also released a video purporting to show drone strikes on Houthi positions and movements along the front lines.

The strikes were carried out in response to Houthi troop movements and reinforcements along the front lines, and were intended to counter any activity threatening their positions in Ad Dali, according to the statement.

The Houthis did not immediately comment on the claims.

Fighting has periodically intensified along several Yemeni fronts since last month, leaving dozens of people dead and wounded on both sides.

Yemen has been under a relative lull since April 2022 after nearly 12 years of war between government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who seized control of the capital Sanaa and large parts of the country in 2014.