Iran releases rare video of Mojtaba Khamenei after reports of deteriorating health

Iran has released a rare video of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei after reports suggested that he was in critical condition.

The video aired by the semi-official Mehr News Agency showed Mojtaba surrounded by several people and appeared to be speaking to them.

Mehr did not specify when or where the video was recorded, nor did it identify the people accompanying him.

The agency reported on Sunday that Mojtaba met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is beginning his third year in office.

Their meeting addressed the current challenges facing Iran, including public livelihood needs and the military conflict with the US "as well as economic interaction with foreign partners," it added.

Mojtaba was selected as Iran's supreme leader in early March after his father Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28. He has never been seen in public since his selection.

Iran and the US agreed to a ceasefire in April and subsequently signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

The deal, however, collapsed last month with Tehran and Washington exchanging attacks for nearly two weeks before US President Donald Trump abruptly halted the bombardment amid reports of talks to resolve the conflict.





