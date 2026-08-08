Poland's opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party has announced plans to deport unemployed Ukrainian men of military age if it returns to power next year, local media reported Friday.

The PiS party pledged to deport unemployed Ukrainian men aged 25 to 60 as well as those working illegally if it wins next year's general elections, Radio Poland reported.

The announcement was made during a party conference in Warsaw on Thursday as Tobiasz Bochenski, a PIS lawmaker, confirmed earlier reports about the opposition party's plan.

In a bid to achieve this, the party plans to build dedicated deportation centers to handle the process.

"They will have the opportunity to fight for their homeland, so that the horror of this war ends quickly," said Bochenski, adding that Ukraine's victory was necessary for the security of Central and Eastern Europe.





